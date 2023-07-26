2023 Mitsubishi Triton pickup unveiled, rally-bound model announced

Developed for global markets, the new Mitsubishi Triton made its debut with a rugged-looking exterior design, a more modern interior and a new frame, among other improvements. The brand will show off just how tough its new truck is by entering it in a grueling rally later in 2023.

Sold as the L200 in some markets, the sixth-generation Triton is new from the ground up. It's bigger than its predecessor, built on a beefier frame, and it wears a more angular design characterized by a tall, upright front end, a boxier cab, and squared-off wheel arches. Buyers can select a single, club or double cab, and the truck's exterior appearance varies significantly depending on the trim level selected. Mitsubishi's press images show a nicely-equipped trim level aimed at private users; more basic trucks designed for commercial buyers are available, too.

The same applies to the interior; what you get largely depends on what you paid for. Upmarket trim levels benefit from an almost SUV-like interior with a wireless device charger, USB-C outlets, a touchscreen-based infotainment system and Mitsubishi Connect compatibility. The truck hasn't forgotten its roots, however: all of the switches and knobs were designed to be comfortably used while wearing gloves.

Power for the Triton comes from a new, 2.4-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder engine called 4N16 internally. It's offered in several states of tune. The base engine develops 146 horsepower and 243 pound-feet of torque, the mid-range version posts figures of 181 and 317, respectively, while the range-topping variant puts 201 horses and 347 pound-feet of twist under the driver's right foot. Rear-wheel drive and a six-speed manual transmission come standard, while four-wheel drive, a six-speed automatic transmission, or both can be added at an extra cost.

Mitsubishi redesigned the suspension system with an eye on on-road comfort, though it stresses that its engineers didn't sacrifice the truck's off-road capacity. The front end carries on with double wishbones, while the back end gets lighter leaf springs and thicker shock absorbers. Several small but important changes round out the updates, including wider side steps and a repositioned engine oil pan drain plug.

On sale now in Thailand, where it's manufactured, the new Mitsubishi Triton will gradually be launched in numerous global markets over the next few months. It will notably be available on the Japanese market for the first time in 12 years starting in early 2024. Pricing starts at 699,000 Thai Baht, which represents approximately $20,400, but nothing suggests the pickup will be available in the United States.