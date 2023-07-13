2024 Jeep Wrangler gets limited-edition Bikini paint color

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler's color palette just got brighter. The off-roader is available in an eye-catching shade of teal named Bikini for a limited time, and Jeep also expanded the Gladiator's list of available colors by bringing back a vibrant shade of orange called Punk'n.

Pictured above, Bikini blurs the line between blue and teal. It's an attractive color that, in your author's opinion, adds a dose of character to the Wrangler without going over-the-top or screaming, "Look at me!" — it's considerably more subtle than Tuscadero Pink announced in 2021. This isn't the first time Jeep has made Bikini available on the Wrangler: The color was offered for 2019 and for part of the 2020 model year.

Shown above, Punk'n makes a comeback after a short absence. It was part of the Gladiator's color palette when the truck went on sale for 2020, but it disappeared shortly after. It's not for buyers who want to keep a low profile, but it's sure to turn heads and it's a great option for those who routinely lose their car in a parking lot. Note that this color has only been announced for the 2023 Gladiator. Jeep hasn't detailed the 2024 model yet, though earlier spy shots suggest it will receive most of the updates made to the Wrangler for the next model year.

Available to order now, Bikini and Punk'n cost $795 each. Jeep notes that both colors will only be available for a limited time.

If you're not a fan of Bikini, you've got 10 other Wrangler colors to choose from including Firecracker Red, Granite Crystal, High Velocity and Bright White. Gladiator buyers have nine additional shades to pick from, such as Sarge Green, Sting-Gray, Hydro Blue and Silver Zynith.