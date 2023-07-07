Driving the 2024 Jeep Wrangler, and the state of EV truck brands | Autoblog Podcast # 788

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski. Jeremy is fresh off the first drive of the 2024 Jeep Wrangler, and Greg has been driving the 2023 Kia Niro PHEV. In the news, Velocity Modern Classics just added the F-100 Signature Series to its menu, McLaren is donning retro chrome livery at Silverstone and Rivian posted excellent second-quarter deliveries. Meanwhile, Lordstown Motors has filed for bankruptcy. Finally, we help a listener choose a replacement for a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 in this week's Spend My Money segment.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #788

