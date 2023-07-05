Velocity Modern Classics now in the vintage Ford F-100 game

Velocity Modern Classics just added a new line of street-focused Ford pickups to its menu, joining the vintage Ford Bronco, Ford F-250, and Chevrolet K5 Blazer lines. The retro F-100 Signature Series haulers are built to honor the 1967 to 1972 Ford F-100, but you'll find little of the original truck under all the restomod art. Let's start with the internals as found on the entry-level Signature Edition. A Gen III 5.0-liter Coyote V8 making 460 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque sits between custom frame rails from Roadster Shop. The 10R80 ten-speed automatic makes the gear changes, a custom exhaust makes the noise. Fox coilovers hold the body steady over and independent front suspension and a nine-inch rear axle with 3.73 gears. Baer provides the braking, four-piston calipers clamping 13-inch rotors behind 18-inch wheels. Outside, single-color BASF Glasurit paint pairs with chrome bumpers and badge jewelry, and LED headlights.

On the more expensive Street Edition (pictured), the suspension's upgraded to two-way adjustable Fox coilovers, six-piston calipers on 14-inch rotors, and Forgeline wheels of either 19 or 20 inches. The Street version also gets a two-tone Glasurit paint job.

The interior's gussied up with stitched leather for the custom bench seat, carpeted floors, and power windows working new glass and seals. The driver works a custom, leather-wrapped Sparc wheel bolted to a tilting Ididit steering column ahead of Dakota Digital gauge cluster. A Vintage Air HVAC system keeps occupants cool, the RetroSound Huntington stereo and Focal speakers keep them in the tunes. On the Street Edition, cabin jewelry like the door handles, dash knobs, and window cranks are made from billet, and the RetroSound stereo gets swapped for a double-din Alpine head unit with a backup camera.

Velocity is taking orders now. The F-100 starts at $279,000 for the Signature Edition, compared to $299,000 for the F-250 Signature Edition, and take 14 weeks to build.

