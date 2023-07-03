McLaren F1 reveals throwback chrome livery for Silverstone Grand Prix

McLaren, hot off its shockingly successful Austrian Grand Prix, just revealed it will be racing at Silverstone this weekend with a throwback chrome livery.

Both Lando Norris — who finished fourth in Austria after a wild bout of post-race penalties — and Oscar Piastri will be running about the whole weekend with the new silvery chrome look meant to celebrate the chrome-heavy car designs of McLarens from 2006-2014. Of course, the chrome livery plays two roles for McLaren. One of McLaren F1’s big sponsors is Google Chrome, so in addition to it being a sweet, retro design, the chrome look is a clever fit for Google’s browser.

While the car looks like it’s heavy on the chrome from the rear three-quarter view, you’ll notice that it’s still sporting a lot of McLaren’s typical orange and black color scheme everywhere else. The video below provides a nice look at the special livery from every angle.

We're bringing CHROME BACK. 😍



With @GoogleChrome, the MCL60 will sport the iconic Chrome livery at the #BritishGP. ✨#ChromeIsBack pic.twitter.com/xLKRxknYXr — McLaren (@McLarenF1) July 3, 2023

We could certainly go for a little more Chrome than what McLaren has applied to the MCL60, but they should at least be easier than usual to pick out running around Britain’s famous Silverstone this weekend. If McLaren’s upgrades provide the same pace we saw at the Red Bull Ring last weekend, you might be looking at Norris and Piastri toward the front of the pack at the team’s home race, too.

