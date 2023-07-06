There's a new Mustang, and Ford's configurator is finally working for it, allowing every American the opportunity to spend lots of imaginary dollars building one. Or totally real dollars. We're in the business of spending very fake money around here every Thursday, so that's exactly what we're going to do.

Because we're most interested in exploring all the different Mustang possibilities for 2024 rather than zeroing in on a particular price point, our editors were effectively given an unlimited budget. If you somehow came to more than $75,000 for a 2024 Ford Mustang, which starts at $33,160 including the $1,595 destination and $645 acquisition fees, you need to lay off the bedazzled floor mats.

So here are the rules:

The car must be a Ford Mustang. It must be a new 2024 model. We know you want a '71 Mach 1 or a '17 GT 350, but too bad. You can spend as much of the $75,000 as you want, but the fake change goes into the Autoblog Charitable Fund for TBA If you pick an automatic EcoBoost convertible, we make fun of you.

Alrighty, have at it team.

Mustang GT Fastback

Associate Editor Byron Hurd: My 2015 Mustang was a GT 6-speed with the (then-reasonable) performance package, Recaros and nothing else at all, finished in Guard — to this day one of the best subtle greens ever offered on an American car. I believe the sticker price was around $38,000 and I paid invoice mere months after the S550 went into production. This is today's closest equivalent, and the sticker shock alone makes me very grateful that I got into (and back out of) V8 Mustang ownership while it was still reasonably affordable. $49,000 would have gotten you a low-option GT350 not very long ago, but here we are.

Mustang GT Premium Convertible

Senior Editor, John Beltz Snyder: This would be driven as much by my wife as by me, so I’ll yield to her desire for a convertible despite my photophobic tendencies and the dorky-looking top, and convince myself it’s to better take in the song of the exhaust. She has the fewest insults for the black paint. Not even a question: 6MT. We both prefer to drive stick, and want our kids to learn when they start driving. That made the V8 an easy choice, as the EcoBoost is auto-only. I’m going with the 401A equipment group for the memory seats (again, lots of driver swaps happening), as well as the upgraded driver assistance suite that’ll make our cruises up north more comfortable. The Nite Pony package is for the black wheels. Space grey interior. Ventilated seats were a deciding factor in the Premium trim. Final price: $58,205, which we'd both rather spend on a Mach-E.

Mustang GT Fastback

Senior Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski: If I'm buying a Mustang, it's because I want to relish in the sights and sounds of the glorious V8 engine. And if that's the case, I want the most driver-focused option available. That means a GT with Ford's Performance Package, which adds a 3.73:1 rear axle with a Torsen diff, 19-inch aluminum rims with summer tires and performance-optimized suspension tuning. I didn't choose any options besides those that might make this 'Stang a little faster either in the quarter or on a race track. Sadly, that still equals a few bucks shy of $50,000 -- so it goes in the year 2024 -- but at least it'll go like stink and sound good doing it. Oh, and you bet'cha I kept the standard six-speed manual.

Mustang GT Dark Horse

Road Test Editor Zac Palmer: If I could only check boxes for the V8, Tremec six-speed, MagneRide, Blue Ember Metallic paint and the Recaro seats, I'd be a happy camper. Unfortunately, Ford forces you to check a few more boxes to get there, which results in a sky-high price of $73,005 and a Mustang full of (admittedly nice) luxury and convenience features. I don't really want most of them, but I'm a snob for that much-improved Tremec manual transmission over the standard Getrag six-speed in the GT. Having seen the Blue Ember Metallic paint in person, I'd struggle picking any other color in the Dark Horse's palette. It shifts its hue depending on the light it's put in and fits in well with all of the new Mustang's black styling accents. To get that paint, though, Ford forces you to pick the Dark Horse "Premium" trim, but I like it enough to deal with that cost inconvenience. The blue-heavy interior with the Recaro seats is the cherry on top. I don't necessarily love the design of this new Mustang, but outfitted like this, I can't help but drool away.

Mustang GT Premium Fastback

Senior Editor James Riswick: I normally don't care for black cars, but it was a necessity here as I despise the chunky black lipstick that's been applied underneath the new Mustang's grille. Yes, despise. Choosing black was the best way to disguise it (also, there is no green available). Despite that, this is one cool Mustang I've concocted. The $995 Bronze Appearance package is a big part of it, as it transforms the car from just another black Mustang to something special. It also has the GT Performance package and therefore the "Sinister" Bronze wheel design upgrade. That would be the main visual tell that I've selected the GT Performance package (along with the must-have MagneRide suspension) as I also selected "Spoiler Delete" because there's just something about "Mustang + Pedestal Spoiler" that seems wrong to me. I also opted for the Premium High 401A package that adds upgraded interior surfaces, memory seats, B&O stereo, integrated navigation and adaptive cruise control. I then sealed the deal with Carmine Red seats, because black-on-black is boring, you can't get the Emberglo dark tan with 401A, and damn, this is one hot color combo. Oh, and do I really have to say I went with the six-speed manual? That's ultimately the reason I chose V8 over EcoBoost. All told, the fake damage came to $60,475. I'd definitely drive this.

Mustang GT Fastback

News Editor Joel Stocksdale: So, we seem to have zeroed in on our favorite kind of Mustang (at least before we've driven them): the Mustang GT. I'm not breaking the streak, either, having picked one, too. I went with the base version, since I do have a habit of trying to go the most affordable route with something, while still getting what I want. Honestly, I would've contemplated an EcoBoost if they still offered it with a manual (glares toward Dearborn). I've always enjoyed Grabber Blue, and I like racing stripes, so those were natural additions. The Performance Package was a must for the limited-slip differential with a shorter gear ratio and the suspension and brake upgrades. But I also opted for the GT High package for heated, cloth and vinyl seats (better for winter and for removing dog hair). And how could I not pick the active exhaust option? If it's anything like the old Mustang GT exhaust, it will basically be the only exhaust you ever need, running the gamut from quiet and respectful, to rumbling and rowdy. Sure wish it was a little more affordable, though, at $52,785 all-in.