Velocity Modern Classics gets in the ultra-luxe Ford F-250 game

Velocity Modern Classics has gone all-in on the restomodding the vintage Ford Bronco and International Scout of late. Doubling up on the Ford wares, the Pensacola, Florida, wrenches and craftspeople have opened up a new front in their Signature Series range with this 1970 Ford F-250 "High Roller." The Signature Series lineup will cover all fifth-generation F-Series trucks built from the 1967 to 1972 model years. Every one gets the custom restomod goodies we expect, riding on a Roadster Shop RS4 chassis, powered by a Ford Performance 5.0-liter Coyote V8.

Concerning that engine, Velocity installs its own serpentine belt system and bolts on custom headers and custom stainless steel exhaust. We don't have output figures, but motive power is sent through a 4R70 four-speed automatic with overdrive. When the wild calls, grabbing the second lever on the tunnel flicks the Atlass II transfer case into 4WD, putting the Dana 44 front axle to work helping the Ford nine-inch rear. Custom AFCO coilover shocks and 33-inch Toyo Open Country tires on 18-inch wheels are responsible for managing road manners and trail traction.

The interior looks like 1970 but sounds and feels like 2022. Stitched leather and custom textiles cover nearly everything, from the new bench seat to the new instrument panel and custom door cards with illuminated handles. A Dakota Digital gauge cluster behind a Sparc Industries steering wheel mixes it with a Retro Sound Huntington head unit feeding Morel audio and a discrete climate control system.

The whole thing gets drenched in custom paint, and check out those California-style side mirrors. Those were the days.

The Signature Series begins at $285,000. The pictured truck is actually one of the Heritage Edition models that starts at $325,000, featuring upgrades like two-tone paint and matching bumpers, power steps, overhead cab lights, paint-matched engine bay, climate controlled seats, backup camera, billet interior jewelry like the window cranks and shift knobs, front and rear sway bars, and a towing package. Order books have opened for the first five trucks, deliveries to commence in summer of next year.