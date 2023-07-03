2025 Ram 1500 could adopt the Hurricane TT inline-six

Here's a novel bit of news from the Pickup Truck Plus SUV Talk YouTube channel, via CarBuzz. Channel host Tim Esterdahl found a strange artifact on the Dodge site, that being an equipment list for a pickup called the 2025 Ram 1500 Tungsten Crew Cab 4x4. Why was a build sheet for a Ram pickup hiding on Dodge.com? That remains a mystery. Esterdahl said running the VIN through a vehicle history site pulled up a 1995 Dodge pickup, which is another mystery. That could be a glitch in the matrix or a matter of VINs opening up for reuse after 30 years. Running the VIN through the Mopar VIN decoder at the time of writing pulls up the same vehicle description as on the build sheet, a 2025 Ram 1500 Tungsten Crew Cab 4x4. What's even more intriguing, and some might say better, is that the engine in the build sheet matches the Mopar return: "3.0L I6 Hurricane HO Twin Turbo ESS." That's the high-output version of Stellantis' inline-six making 510 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque and fitted with electronic stop/start. It will shift through a ZF eight-speed automatic.

The Tungsten trim name returns after escorting the previous-gen Ram 1500 into retirement, and is expected to appear first on the Ram 1500 REV battery-electric pickup. An ICE-powered 1500 Tungsten luxury trim could slot in under the TRX. Other features on the build sheet include a jeweled rotary shift knob, suede headliner, under-seat lighting, "front passenger interactive display," hands-free driving assistance, tri-fold tonneau, "high-torque capacity rear axle" with an "anti-spin differential," power rear sliding window, 33-gallon fuel tank, power tailgate, an "ultra premium sound system," and 22-inch wheels.

One of the commenters trying to help Esterdahl answer questions about the find said the 2025 Ram 1500 Tungsten will effectively adopt the luxury frills found in the Jeep Grand Wagoneer, hence items like that passenger's screen. The same commenter alleges the 14.5-inch screen from the Ram 1500 REV will come to upper trims of the ICE-powered Ram 1500, and a 10.2-inch screen will become the new entry-level size. Currently, Ram offers 8.4-inch and 12-inch screens.

Those who love V8s — and Ram knows there are still plenty of you out there — will be hoping Ram holds onto the 5.7-liter eight-cylinder offered on 1500 from the Tradesman to the Limited. Esterdahl opens his video by poring over spy shots of the refreshed 2025 Ram. The images show a twin-exhaust layout that looks like the one on current Rams with the V8. Rams with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 get a single tailpipe, while all Grand Wagoneers go without visible pipes. The Ram spy shots also show new bits like a revised LED DRL design, tow mirrors from the current Ram Heavy Duty pickups that are expected to become optional on the 2025 Ram 1500, and the potential addition of bedside steps hiding under camouflage.

Related video: