Ram Rampage already a super success in Brazil

Whether it makes its way to the United States is still up in the air, but the Ram Rampage is already an unqualified success in Brazil.

The compact, rather handsome pickup, recently revealed south of our border, has already sold out its initial batch of 500 trucks within 28 minutes of the automaker opening the online order bank.

And there’s a second batch to be had: Ram responded to rapidly running out of reservations by making 1,100 more pickups available. And subsequently, all of those have been reserved. Deliveries are to begin in August.

Prospective buyers were required to deposit about $200, but those who made the first cuts will receive the Elite Pack, a package of three optional items at no extra charge. The Elite Pack includes the Harman Kardon premium sound system, a passenger seat with 12-way electrical adjustments, and internal ambient LED lighting. The option is normally priced at $1,250.

The Rebel and Laramie trim levels grades use a 2.0-liter turbodiesel making 170 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque or a gas-fueled turbocharged 2.0-liter producing 272 horsepower and 295 lb-ft. The high-end R/T only comes with the gasoline motor. All models come with a nine-speed automatic and all-wheel drive.

The truck is available with amenities like a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There's also dual-zone climate control, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, rain-sensing windshield wipers and parking sensors.

The price range in Brazil — where vehicle taxes are exorbitant — is the equivalent of $50,000 to $56,250.

Standard safety equipment in Brazil is extensive in the model: adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function, frontal collision alert with autonomous emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross path detection, lane keep assist and seven airbags.

Ram hasn't announced plans to sell the Rampage in the States, but an unverified report claims our version of the truck will be built in Mexico and is scheduled to arrive in showrooms in late 2023.

