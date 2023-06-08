Ram Rampage to be sold in U.S., report says

Speculation about the release of a small Ram pickup truck that would face off in the United States against the new Ford Maverick came into sharper focus this week with a report that the previously teased Rampage will be sold in America.

According to The Drive, a compact pickup announced for the South American market and being built in Brazil will slot into Ram’s U.S. lineup before the end of this year. Sources told the website that a pair of Rampage prototypes, under heavy camouflage, were spotted on the road in Colorado. Rumors suggest that the unibody truck would be built in Mexico.

The new Ram Rampage, which has a design package derived from Ram’s 1500 trucks, uses a historical name that dates back to the 1980s. Images released by Stellantis show an American flag engraved into the taillights. Hint, hint.

This Brazilian-market Rampage uses gas and diesel. Available powertrains for domestic models could include the 2.0-liter turbo used in other Stellantis products like the Jeep Wrangler, where it makes 270 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, and a ZF nine-speed transmission. A 2.2-liter turbodiesel is also under consideration, at least until a PHEV and then full-electric version come online eventually. Previous reports suggest front-wheel drive will be standard and all-wheel will be an option.

As for the much-in-demand hybrid Maverick, Ford has said that the 2024 Maverick order book opens up in July, with the truck entering production in November.

Earlier this week, Stellantis shuffled the positions of some of its corporate executives, including current Dodge brand Tim Kuniskis, who will add the role as head of the Ram brand to his portfolio. Kuniskis is a 30-year veteran with what is now Stelllantis, He's worked with several brands within the company and is known for his enthusiasm for ... enthusiasts.

