Singer crafts a 'Dynamics and Lightweighting' Porsche racer

Following its move last year to turbocharge classic Porsche 911s to customer specifications with its “Turbo Study,” the California luxury restoration and design firm Singer has added some reimagined refinements this time around, integrating turbocharging with results of its so-called “Dynamics and Lightweighting” (DLS) study into a Type 964 911 racecar.

The study celebrates the winning Porsche 934/5 endurance racers of the 1970s and asks the question, “What if Singer evolved that iconic Porsche DNA further, using knowledge born from the world of Formula 1?”

Singer quotes Rob Dickinson, its chairman and founder, saying, “I was 12 when my father’s friend showed us his Super 8 film of the 1977 Watkins Glen 6 Hours. As the familiar face of a Porsche 911 morphed into impossibly boxed hips, gaping intakes, and a giant double-planed rear wing, I can still remember the shock and the realization that this was the other life of the 911 — the racing car. Since Singer began, I’ve wanted to return to that moment, collaborate with our clients and celebrate that car - the 934/5.”

This project begins with owners' cars manufactured by Porsche between 1989 and 1994. Initially the interior is stripped, the car is taken apart and the chassis is analyzed and strengthened. Modified carbon fiber bodywork was used to reduce weight, such as in the Blood Orange version shown above, and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 or Cup 2R tires are mounted on lightweight 19” (front) and 20” (rear) forged magnesium wheels.

Serious engine work starts with disassembling a 3.8-liter flat-six motor with twin turbos and adding “high performance components and modifications to optimize performance.” The result, developed for DLS restorations, enables power outputs over 700 horsepower at more than 9,000 rpm, Singer says. A six-speed manual and track-oriented suspension with remotely adjustable dampers are available, along with carbon ceramic discs with lightweight, monobloc calipers.

Owners are able to specify restoration components that focus on either track performance or road use, the company says. The Blood Orange car's owner wanted a track focus. The car in the gallery above in Moet Blanc was equipped with a road focus in mind. Or, components can be switched out. “The front fascia and rear decklid assembly can be removed and switched, allowing ultimate personalization and freedom of choice for each owner,” Singer says.

In a project shown in 2018 — an early result of the DLS study — a 1990 964-series 911 lost 850 pounds and emerged with 500 horsepower. Revisions to that car that were adopted included carbon fiber body panels, titanium valves, lighter throttle bodies, a new lubrication system, and Formula 1-inspired upper and lower fuel injectors. A carbon fiber dash, lightweight HVAC system, and drilled carbon and titanium pedals shaved cockpit weight.

“Our Dynamics & Lightweighting Study heralded a new era at Singer and facilitated enormous maturation of our operations in California and the United Kingdom,” said Mazen Fawaz, Singer’s CEO. “We’ve collaborated with some of the most famous names in the automotive world, including Bosch and Michelin, as we continue our mission to set ourselves ever higher standards. We will continue to serve our creative and passionate client base with exciting new ideas like DLS Turbo.“

Prices for Singer's restoration services are dependent on the configurations requested by owners.