Singer and Williams create bespoke lightweight ‘DLS’ Porsche 911

Porsche maven Scott Blattner asked Singer Vehicle Design to create something lightweight, bewitching, and bespoke out of his 1990 964-series Porsche 911. Singer called Williams Advanced Engineering to assist, and the two parties spent two years creating the Dynamics and Lightweighting Study (DLS). Singer and Williams both bought 911s from different eras to pinpoint the best of each, then worked to infuse that entire list of allurements into the DLS. The short story of the result is a 2,180-pound coupe with customized carbon fiber body panels and ducktail, and a 500 horsepower, 4.0-liter flat-six. The standard two-wheel-drive 1990 911 had 247 hp and weighed 3,031 pounds.
The long story is far more interesting. Singer and Williams worked with Hans Mezger, the name behind the eponymous Mezger engine, on the 4.0-liter motor. Revisions include dual overhead cams, titanium valves, lighter throttle bodies, a new lubrication system, and Formula 1-inspired upper and lower fuel injectors. Ram-air intakes on the side windows and decklid vents channel more air to the powerplant. On top of having 50 more horsepower than a modern 911 GTS, those 500 peak ponies don't arrive until 9,000 rpm. The shortened Hewland six-speed manual transmission puts the engine closer to the center line of the coupe, and magnesium casings with hollow shafts shave rotating weight.
Williams put the bodywork through an F1 regime of computational fluid dynamics to enhance aerodynamics and reduce lift and drag. All of the Parallax White carbon fiber panels are changed from the original sheetmetal. A new front intake and venting for the oil cooler, plus a new front splitter, is said to eliminate front axle lift. A roof channel and roof spoiler gather airflow on its way to an optimized ducktail spoiler that puts more downforce on the rear axle. A new underbody keep the vortices tidy down below.
Center-lock 18-inch BBS monoblock forged magnesium wheels wear specific Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber, 245/35 at the bow, 295/30 at the stern. They hang at the end of lightweight double wishbones in front, and aluminum trailing arms in the rear that contain integrated brake cooling. Four-time IndyCar champion Dario Franchitti, and racer and "Top Gear" presenter Chris Harris helped hone the dynamic performance and remotely adjustable dampers. Specially developed Brembo carbon ceramic brakes and monobloc calipers handle stoppage time.
Bosch came on board to program electronic systems like the variable driving modes, anti-lock braking, traction control, and electronic stability control. When owner Blattner wants to risk it all, there's a mode to turn off all electronic assistance.
Unique carbon fiber Recaro seats and a unique carbon fiber Momo steering wheel accentuate the Norfolk Yellow interior. The raised, booted shifter gets capped with a drilled-out, carbon fiber knob, and sits atop an exposed magnesium and titanium linkage. Shift lights in the tachometer guide the cog-swapping, as if a 9,000-rpm squall wouldn't get that done. Speaking of those gauges, the characters on them are applied by hand. A carbon fiber dash, lightweight HVAC system, and drilled carbon and titanium pedals shave cockpit weight.
Unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed today alongside a 1989 DLS in Heart Attack Red with a black interior, Singer says the company will make a total of 75 Dynamics and Lightweight Studies. Williams will build the vehicles at its facility in the UK. One of the DLS' at Goodwood will run the hill, while the other provides permanent eye candy in the company of six other UK Singer commissions. We can look forward to it at the Monterey Car Week starting Aug. 23.
