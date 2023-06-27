Hyundai CEO touts new EV platform with mention of a pickup

A couple of years ago, one of the prominent concerns about a saturated EV auto-scape was how carmakers would accentuate brand differences among vehicles converging on a frightening sameness. The cars wouldn't make any noise, they would all emphasize aerodynamics, and they would all basically ride on a battery pancake. So far, the fears have been avoided; a Volvo XC40 Recharge won't be confused for a Ford Mustang Mach-E, for instance, and the Ford won't be confused for a Tesla Model Y. Not only that, but automakers are developing platform strategies that heighten the sameness among vehicle architectures because the architecture is where the expenditure and the profit are greatest. Hyundai's the latest to outline its plans for investors. And part of Hyundai's plan could include adding a full-size electric pickup to the range.

The mid- to long-term roadmap is called the Hyundai Motor Way, recently revised with higher targets thanks to the swift uptick in EV sales globally. Business Korea wrote Hyundai Motor Group (HMG includes Kia and Genesis) sold 510,000 battery-electric vehicles in 2022. The conglomerate says it now plans to sell two million EVs annually by 2030, up from a previous estimate of 1.87 million.

The platform that will help make this possible is called eM, an evolution of the current Electric Global Modular Platform (e-GMP) platform under HMG's current EVs. The eM architecture's been rumored to launch under a Kia sedan that might be a spiritual successor to the Stinger. So far, eM is planned for 13 models across the HMG portfolio, using the Integrated Modular Architecture (IMA) that can plug-and-play with more than 80 common modules serving different vehicle segments and sizes. HMG president and CEO Jaehoon Chang said, "In the second-generation platform, the scope of vehicle development extends beyond the mid-sized SUVs covered by the current E-GMP system. It encompasses nearly all vehicle classes, ranging from small and large SUVs to pickup trucks, along with the flagship models of the Genesis brand."

Sure, Chang could have been merely noting the eM's potential use cases when he mentioned "pickup trucks." That's not how observers are reading the line. At Kia's investor day last year, the brand said it planned two electric pickups. There have already been reports that Kia's working on a body-on-frame pickup for the Australian market, perhaps called Tasman, utilizing gas and electric powertrains. That would get HMG further into the pickup game, but the Tasman's not an eM vehicle. It's thought Chang eyes entering the EV pickup game with something more substantial than the unibody, gas-powered Santa Cruz. If this ends up being the case, the Hyundai will have plenty of company in the segment. The Ford F-150 Lightning is a body-on-frame electric pickups, but the Chevrolet Silverado EV, Rivian R1T, and Telsa Cybertruck are closer to unibodies with their skateboard chassis', as are trucks like the coming GMC Hummer EV and Sierra EV, Ram 1500 Revolution, and Rivian R2T. We anticipate the Scout brand going the same way, and wouldn't be surprised if Toyota's electric pickup does as well.

There's a ton happening beyond all that. Hyundai's putting huge money into the ecosystems around its EVs and other modes of mobility, including "future businesses, such as autonomous driving, hydrogen, robotics and advanced air mobility (AAM)." Researchers are looking into different battery chemistries for different vehicles, a range of battery form factors, and "cutting-edge technology that enables battery charging and discharging while driving, utilizing an independent power bank." The Hyundai Xcient hydrogen fuel-cell Class 8 truck is beginning a pilot project at the Port of Oakland. A joint venture called Motional will begin a robotaxi service in Las Vegas this year using vehicles based on the Hyundai Ioniq 5. A range of ground-up autonomous vehicles are planned to hit U.S. roads in 2027. The Supernal division is working on piloted air taxis in partnership with Microsoft and Rolls-Royce aircraft engines. And Boston Dynamics continues development of the "industrial inspection robot Spot, intelligence logistics robot Stretch and multi-purpose humanoid robot Atlas."

