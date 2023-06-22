Infiniti rolls out new badge, brand experience

Infiniti kicked off a brand refresh Thursday, showing off a new logo (and corresponding changes to its physical emblems), dealership aesthetic and what brand representatives described as elements of its "multisensory experience." Do you know what Infiniti is supposed to smell like? Well, you're about to learn.

The alterations to the logo are subtle from dead on, but as you can see from our featured image above, its physical form is far more intricate and three-dimensional. This is the fourth generation of Infiniti's signature since the brand was launched in 1989. Yep — Nissan's upscale division is 35 years old this year. Can you believe that?

The most significant visual difference is the alterations to the "road" in the center of the logo. Infiniti says this was done to emphasize the notion that the road is endless — infinite, if you will. The clipped point represents the horizon. The physical badges will be illuminated, "boldly" announcing the car's arrival.

"Our aim was to subtly evolve the INFINITI logo in support of the bright new chapter that lays ahead," said Alfonso Albaisa, Infiniti SVP of global design. "Adding greater emphasis to the point where the infinite road intersects with the horizon, we are showcasing our steadfast commitment to always look forward to the future and to new horizons."

The new badge will also be accompanied by a new signature scent and signature sound. The former is a blend of Japanese cypress, cedar and yuzu. The sound "creates a sense of anticipation by marrying powerful musical elements with more serene sounds to deliver a harmonious balance" and will be employed in marketing materials, advertising, dealership experiences and other consumer-facing assets.

A new architectural and interior design direction accompanies the update. The aesthetics are based on the Japanese concept of Ma — "a philosophy that considers the space between things," Infiniti said. The result looks modern, sophisticated and convincingly upscale, reminding us of a cross between a Volvo and Mercedes-Benz showroom. Not a terrible place to be.

Infiniti's new look rolls out today across its digital spaces. Physical dealerships are already undergoing renovations and Infiniti says customers in Doha, Qatar; Monterrey, Mexico; downtown Los Angeles; and Georgetown, Texas, will be among the first with the opportunity to check out the refreshed Infiniti brand experience as their new showrooms are unveiled throughout the year.

