2024 Chevy Trailblazer prices up, starts at $24,395

GM Authority tapped its sources for pricing of the 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer. Chevy introduced the updated model at the Chicago Auto Show in February. Outside, the front fascia picks up a bigger grille set into a flatter, more truck-like front end. There's the usual redrawing of the sheet metal around the upper and lower lamps, plus new looks to the front and rear bumpers and lighting signatures. There are new wheels for every trim, including a new 19-inch wheel for the sporty-looking RS model. Chevy's also adding some paint options to the palette: Copper Harbor Metallic and Cacti Green. Also, Fountain Blue expands availability to every trim. Introduced for 2023, the hue was only available as a premium color for the top RS trim for $395, along with Nitro Yellow Metallic ($395) and Iridescent Pearl Tricoat ($645).

Inside, the standard 4.2-inch screen inside the analog cluster can be optioned into a full eight-inch digital cluster. On the instrument panel, the former seven- and eight-inch infotainment screens are now a standard 11-inch touchscreen.

Prices are up a bit over 2023 on three trims. MSRPs for the 2024 Trailblazer after the $1,295 destination fee, and their changes from 2024, are:

LS: $24,395 (+ $1,000)

LT: $25,595 (No change)

RS: $28,395 (+ $900)

Active: $28,395 (+ $900)

The slightly elevated pricing and a different options menu keep a breathing room between the Trailblazer and the new, slightly larger 2024 Trax. With every Trax trim beginning below $24,995 (for now), the top-level Trax Activ costs $600 more than the base Trailblazer LS. On a trim-for-trim basis, the Trax is anywhere from $2,400 to $3,400 less than the Trailblazer.

Engines in the 2024 Trailblazer won't change. A turbocharged 1.2-liter three-cylinder with 137 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque comes standard, shifting through a continuously variable transmission. A 1.3-liter three-cylinder with 155 hp and 174 lb-ft can be optioned on the LT and comes standard on the Activ and RS. It shifts through that CVT on the standard FWD drivetrains, through a nine-speed automatic on AWD versions.

