Chevy Trailblazer spruced up with new tech, fresh paint for 2024

Ford isn't the only one looking to crash the Chicago Auto Show media party without the pomp and circumstance of a full-blown press unveiling; Chevy is doing the same with its updated 2024 Trailblazer. Shown here in RS (above) and Activ (below) guises, it's getting just a handful of updates for next year, including updated in-cabin tech and some styling updates.
Let's start with the tech, since that's probably the most substantial new item. The 2024 Trailblazer will come standard with an 11-inch infotainment display along with an available 8-inch digital cluster (up from standard 7-inch and optional 8-inch infotainment, and a 4.2-inch DIC). Moving outside, there's a new look to the front and rear bumpers and lighting signatures, with a distinctly squintier look up front.
- 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer ACTIV
The wheels for every trim of the new Trailblazer have been redesigned, including a new 19-inch wheel for the sporty-looking RS model. Chevy's also adding some paint options for '24 that sound intriguing: Copper Harbor Metallic and Cacti Green. Sadly, Chevy didn't have photos of the car finished in either, but posted this image of them on its consumer site:
Apart from that, everything else appears to be business-as-usual. Both the 1.2- and 1.3-liter engines will return with the same power output (137 horsepower for the 1.2; 155 for the 1.3), however Chevy says fuel economy figures for both are TBA, so there may be some adjustments after GM has the chance to certify the updated model.
Related Video