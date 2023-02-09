Chevy Trailblazer spruced up with new tech, fresh paint for 2024

Ford isn't the only one looking to crash the Chicago Auto Show media party without the pomp and circumstance of a full-blown press unveiling; Chevy is doing the same with its updated 2024 Trailblazer. Shown here in RS (above) and Activ (below) guises, it's getting just a handful of updates for next year, including updated in-cabin tech and some styling updates.

Let's start with the tech, since that's probably the most substantial new item. The 2024 Trailblazer will come standard with an 11-inch infotainment display along with an available 8-inch digital cluster (up from standard 7-inch and optional 8-inch infotainment, and a 4.2-inch DIC). Moving outside, there's a new look to the front and rear bumpers and lighting signatures, with a distinctly squintier look up front.