2023 Chevy Suburban and Tahoe to get Super Cruise

The 2023 Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe won't stray far from the 2022 models. The biggest addition to both models will be the availability of Super Cruise, which is already available on the sister SUV, the Cadillac Escalade. The hands-free driving assistance feature can only be optioned on the Premier and High Country trims. It costs $2,500 to put Super Cruise on the Escalade. GM hasn't divulged the feature's price yet for the Chevy twins; that's likely to come when the automaker announces 2023 Tahoe and Suburban MSRPs.

Everything else happens outside. Evergreen Gray Metallic, Satin Steel Metallic, and the extra-cost Cherry Red Tintcoat retire from the exterior color palette, replaced by Silver Sage Metallic, Sterling Gray Metallic, and the extra-cost Radiant Red Tintcoat. Those hues can be paired with an optional black grille on the LS, LT, RST and Premier trims. The grille swaps out the Bowtie for the word "Chevrolet." The automaker hasn't provided a photo of the grille yet, but it sounds like an SUV version of the unit that's fitted to the Silverado HD.

We're told there are bigger changes on the way for 2024, when refreshed models will hit the market. Spy shots of a camouflaged Suburban in upper trim have revealed a new take on the dual-lamp setup, with DRLs above and main beams below used on products from the Bolt EV to the Blazer and aforementioned Silverado HD. With the tech overhauls happening among GM's other large truck-based products, we wouldn't be surprised at some serious new cabin features making their way into the 2024 Tahoe and Suburban as well.

Related video: