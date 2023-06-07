Dodge chief Tim Kuniskis to run Ram Trucks division as well

Anticipating the 2024 launch of Ram’s first all-electric pickup, parent company Stellantis is promoting current Dodge brand CEO Tim Kuniskis, who will add the role as head of the Ram brand to his responsibilities.
The announcement is part of a musical-chairs switch, in which Kuniskis will replace current Ram CEO Mike Kovalas as of July 1. Koval will become the new head of Mopar North America, the long-standing parts division for Chrysler, Ram, Dodge, and Jeep.
Kuniskis, a 30-year veteran with what is now Stelllantis, has worked with several brands within the company through the years. He’s known for his enthusiasm for most things gasoline powered, so Stellantis followers will likely pay attention to how he handles the release of the Ram 1500 REV, the electric do-it-all truck that was previewed in April at the international auto show in New York.
“Kuniskis’ rich understanding of the North American market will contribute to Ram’s continued growth plan with a special focus on global expansion,” his company said in a statement.
Also making moves near the top of the corporate ladder is Fiat Brand CEO and Global Chief Marketing Officer Olivier Francois, who will add French premium brand DS Automobiles to his portfolio. Francois, who ran heads-up — and sometimes controversial — marketing campaigns for Chrysler, “has extensive experience in brand development and strategic positioning that will benefit both Fiat and DS Automobiles,” said the company
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said the changes, among others announced this week, “demonstrate that the diversity of talent and experience inside Stellantis’ Top Executive Team make it possible to adapt our leadership team to address the challenging business environment while continuing the success story that this team has built over the past two and a half years with the focused execution of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.” The Dare Forward plan is the company’s business plan, which lays out its goals for electrification and other major changes.
