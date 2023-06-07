Dodge chief Tim Kuniskis to run Ram Trucks division as well

Anticipating the 2024 launch of Ram’s first all-electric pickup, parent company Stellantis is promoting current Dodge brand CEO Tim Kuniskis, who will add the role as head of the Ram brand to his responsibilities.

The announcement is part of a musical-chairs switch, in which Kuniskis will replace current Ram CEO Mike Kovalas as of July 1. Koval will become the new head of Mopar North America, the long-standing parts division for Chrysler, Ram, Dodge, and Jeep.

Kuniskis, a 30-year veteran with what is now Stelllantis, has worked with several brands within the company through the years. He’s known for his enthusiasm for most things gasoline powered, so Stellantis followers will likely pay attention to how he handles the release of the Ram 1500 REV, the electric do-it-all truck that was previewed in April at the international auto show in New York.