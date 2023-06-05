Shelby's 800-hp Ford F-150 celebrates Carroll Shelby's 100th birthday

Carroll Shelby would have turned 100 years old in 2023. The Las Vegas-based tuner Shelby American is celebrating by launching a limited-edition version of the F-150 that features a long list of modifications, including an available supercharger that unlocks 800 horsepower.

Based on the four-wheel-drive Lariat SuperCrew model, the Centennial Edition uses the stock truck's 5.0-liter, 400-horsepower V8 in its standard configuration. If Carroll Shelby were alive, he'd undoubtedly squeeze more power out of the engine, and that's exactly what Shelby has done. The optional supercharger kit doubles the output to 800 horsepower and brings with it a high-flow air filter, an aluminum heat exchanger, and high-flow fuel injectors. The engine exhales through a Borla exhaust system regardless of whether it's supercharged.

Performance specifications haven't been released, but supercar-like power probably delivers supercar-like acceleration, even when we're talking about a relatively big and heavy truck. Upgraded front and rear brake pads and rotors and rear traction bars keep the power in check. And, while Shelby designs some of its F-150-based builds for street use, the Centennial Edition feels right at home off the pavement thanks in part to a redesigned suspension that includes Raptor-style Fox 2.5 shocks with internal bypass technology and a lift kit, among other parts.

The usual assortment of visual modifications complement the mechanical changes. Shelby adds a hood with dual vents, a new-look grille with its logo proudly displayed front and center, stripes, emblems, body-colored wheel arch flares, and 22-inch wheels. Inside, you'll find a sprinkling of Centennial Edition badges (including a numbered plaque on the dashboard), carbon fiber trim, and black leather upholstery.

Shelby will cap North American production of the F-150 Centennial Edition at 100 units for the 2023 model year. Pricing starts at $129,450 for the naturally-aspirated, 400-horsepower truck and $138,495 for the supercharged, 800-horsepower model. Buyers can purchase the model from select Ford and Tuscany dealerships, and every Centennial Edition comes with a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty.

If you miss your chance to put a Centennial Edition in your driveway, or if you want more a more powerful truck without the six-digit price tag and the visual modifications, Ford Performance recently announced a tuning package called FP700 that increases the 5.0-liter V8's output to 700 horsepower. It's priced at $12,350 excluding installation, and it's compatible with any V8-powered current-generation F-150.