Porsche modernizes its crest for the first time in 15 years — can you spot the differences?

The Porsche crest has adorned the company's cars for over seven decades, but now it's being refreshed for the modern age. According to the company It took Porsche styling and marketing gurus three years to come up with the new logo. The differences are subtle, but once you notice them you won't be able to unsee them.

Prior to 1952, Porsche cars were identified by the name "Porsche" in lettering. A competition sent to German art schools asked for a logo, but none of the submissions felt right to management. The crest we know today was then conceived by Franz Xaver Reimspieß, who is said to have designed the Volkswagen logo as well, back in 1936.

Since its introduction in 1952 on the steering wheels of the 356, the Porsche crest has been updated five times, in 1954, 1963, 1973, 1994 and most recently in 2008 — the progression is shown above, with the new design at right. Throughout that time the same basic elements have remained. The rearing horse is from the seal of Porsche's headquarters city, which once specialized in horse breeding (Stuttgart is German for "stud garden"). The antlers and black and red stripes were from the coat of arms and state colors of Württemberg-Hohenzollern.

Why did it take designers three years to update a logo that retains all the same elements? Joachim Paetzel, a color and trim specialist, said, "A trademark is not designed ‘off the cuff’ within a few days. You have to go back to it again and again, sometimes at longer intervals. The second or third look can reveal to you things that you want to optimize, until it finally achieves a harmonious, natural effect. Only then can you say with satisfaction: ‘This is exactly how it has to be!’”

The latest update includes a revised horse, the re-addition of the word "Stuttgart," and a more subtle gold color. The goosebump texture of the background is no more, smoothed out on gold and black surfaces. All of those are fine, but on the red sections a honeycomb pattern adds modernity that ends up feeling a bit too techy. Might as well add carbon fiber to the black sections, no?

The good news is that if you don't like it, the company offers all the historic crests through Porsche Classic. The crest update coincides with the brand's 75th anniversary party, scheduled for June 8. It starts appearing on cars at the end of 2023.