2024 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV teased on 35-inch tires

Last month, Chevrolet Performance teased the 2024 Colorado ZR2 Bison, which will be the ultimate hardcore off-road variant for that model developed in collaboration with American Expeditionary Vehicles (AEV). Since that camouflaged preview appeared, we've welcomed debuts of the competition, the 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor and 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro. Bookending a solid month of 4x4 delights, GMC teased the coming 2024 Canyon AT4X AEV. We can look at this as the GMC version of the Colorado ZR2 Bison, the Canyon's new-for-2024 AT4X trim given an additional boost in spec and capability. This isn't the truck's first flirt with the public. During media drives for the 2024 Sierra HD AT4X, one of the new heavy duty rigs showed up to the site pulling a trailer bearing a covered pickup. The mid-size form factor, 35-inch tires, and appearance at a GMC event were clues enough to the pickup's identity.

The official preview is proof of what we've been expecting. The revised front fascia wears a high-clearance bumper. Don't expect that winch to be included; the red hook in the tease is a digital add-on. You can expect the winch opening, boron steel underbody skid plating, and Multimatic dampers. The standard AT4X got a three-inch lift over the non-hardcore Canyon variants, in part thanks to being fitted with 33-inch tires. The 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT 315/70 17 tires on the AT4X AEV are thought to help provide 11 inches of ground clearance. Beefier wishbones and hydraulic bump stops help protect owners who want to test limits.

Reports by folks who walked around the covered truck predict a set of beadlock-capable AEV Salta wheels like the kind sold with the full-size Sierra AT4X AEV Edition. The cover couldn't hide the sport rack in the bed nor the bed-mounted spare tire carrier. Those, like the winch, are likely options that add to the price.

Don't be surprised if engine output is unchanged. The 2.7-liter H.O. turbocharged four-cylinder makes 310 horsepower and 430-pound feet of torque. We'll never complain about more, but that's plenty for a truck envisioned as a low-speed obstacle crosser.

All GMC is saying for now is, "An even more off-road capable Canyon is coming." It debuts on July 6.

