2024 GMC Sierra HD AT4X and Extreme AEV muscle their way into the lineup

The new AT4X variant of GMC's 2024 Sierra HD pickup series officially joins the stable this week, giving pickup truck box-checkers yet another off-road trim to chase. Well, two trims, technically, as GMC took the opportunity to announce that the AT4X will also be offered with an upfit package from American Expedition Vehicles, appropriately named the Extreme AEV Edition that takes its cues from the same package offered on the Sierra 1500 AT4X. And with its introduction, the 2024 GMC Sierra HD lineup is now complete.

GMC's Sierra AT4X models mirror the ZR2 packages offered on the updated Chevrolet Silverado. If you paid any attention at all to the Silverado HD ZR2's introduction earlier this month, you'll be familiar with the formula. Key upgrades include a 1.5-inch factory lift, standard electronic locking rear differential, Multimatic DSSV shocks and 35-inch Goodyear Territory all-terrain tires. It also gets beefier skid plates — both the steel protecting the transfer case and the aluminum piece up front. With the updated 6.6-liter Duramax diesel, GMC says it'll tow up to 18,500 pounds.

"GMC’s AT4X trim, which will be available across the entire GMC truck lineup, offers customers more premium and capable choices when it comes to ‘do-it-all’ capabilities," said GMC VP Duncan Aldred. "Each model delivers unique strengths, with the all-new Sierra HD AT4X taking it to the max, enabling you to go virtually anywhere, with the towing power to bring your recreational toys, gear or camper along for the journey."

And by "do it all," he means all the luxury stuff too, judging by the Obsidian Rush interior, which GMC says includes massaging leather front seats and real ash wood trim. The better from which to feel the shove of the AT4's two available 6.6-liter engines, one a gasoline-burner rated at 401 horsepower and 464 pound-feet of torque, the other a Duramax turbodiesel making 470 horsepower and 975 pound-feet of torque. You'll need the latter if you want to hit GMC's advertised towing capacity.

And don't forget the Extreme AEV Edition, which will surely come with a Denali-rivaling (and still TBA) price tag. The stamped steel bumpers stand out right away, as do the integrated front recovery points and winch mount. The package also adds more skid plates protecting the steering gear and transfer case. Its 18-inch "Salta" wheels are also unique.

GMC says it will be cranking out 2024 Sierra HD AT4Xs and Extreme AEV Editions by the third quarter. Look for pricing a little closer to launch.

