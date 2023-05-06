Teased

Ford confirms Wednesday debut of 2024 Ranger, Ranger Raptor

The official unveiling is May 10

Byron Hurd
May 6th 2023 at 5:00PM
2023 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor

Ford will unveil its U.S.-market 2024 Ranger and Ranger Raptor pickups on Wednesday, May 10, the company officially announced Saturday. This will mark the introduction of the updated model (launched everywhere but here for the 2023 model year) to the U.S. market and the first offering of the high-performance Ranger Raptor on U.S. soil in any form at all. 

Ford Ranger
  • Ford Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Ford Ranger
  • Ford Ranger
  • Ford Ranger
  • Ford Ranger
  • Ford Ranger
  • Ford Ranger
  • Ford Ranger

Thanks to the delayed U.S.-market launch, we already know most of the details of Ford's redesigned midsize pickup. While two diesels are available overseas, the only engine we expect to see here in the base truck is the existing 2.3-liter gasoline turbo-four. The Raptor is an entirely different beast, of course, and we expect its twin-turbo V6 will produce enough power to at least hang with Hennessey's 360-horsepower Ranger VelociRaptor, if not dust it outright. Overseas, it produces just 284 horsepower and 362 pound-feet of torque. One need only glance at the 418-horsepower Bronco Raptor to understand how unlikely that power figure is for the American market, especially now that the F-150 Raptor has a V8 upgrade

We won't have to wait long to find out the details. Check back here on Wednesday for the complete rundown. 

Related video:

Featured Gallery2023 Ford Ranger Raptor, official images

Ford Ranger Information

Ford Ranger
Share This Photo X