2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class next-gen wagon shows up in EPA paperwork

It appears a report from February this year about Mercedes-Benz severely abridging its lineup is near to coming true. Car and Driver got hands on a sheaf of paperwork the German automaker filed with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency concerning the 2024 model-year lineup around the newly introduced W214 E-Class. Perhaps the most surprising bit is that the posh gardener version of the E-Class wagon carries on, a new version making its way to the latest E for next year, keeping the name E 450 4Matic All-Terrain Wagon. We've been told the E-Class wagon stays in circulation in Europe until 2023, and although a certain New-England-ish corner of this country has had an especial affinity for Mercedes wagons, we're surprised this $72,000 shopping cart made the cut.
The EPA paperwork neglected to mention the AMG E 63 Wagon, the version that swaps extra cladding for extra cojones. Should that be penciled in for the 2025 model year, rumors say we'll get around 700 horsepower and 884 pound-feet of torque from an inline-six PHEV powertrain.
The CLE-Class becomes official next year, the documents showing a coupe and a convertible version. The new lineup is like a reboot of the real estate agent's once-favorite car, the CLK-Class. Absorbing both the C-Class and E-Class two-door variants and a sport-focused competitor for the Audi A5 and BMW 4 Series, will come with a range of powertrains in standard guise and as an eventual AMG trim. The government papers reveal a CLE 300 that should be a turbocharged 2.0liter four-cylinder with 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, a CLE 450 that should be an inline-six with 375 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, and an AMG CLE 53 that should possess an even more potent inline-six with something a touch above 430 hp. Rumors have said the junior toupee tosser might get a pass into Mercedes' VIP room with a Maybach trim as well.
L.A. being a ripe market for wagons, coupes, and convertibles, we wouldn't be surprised to see these variants debut at the West Coast auto show in November.
