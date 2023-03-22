This 10-piece Armor All Ultimate Car Care Set is 37% off at Walmart

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you're like me, every spring your car could use a good cleaning. Salt, dirt and other grime can quickly become an issue for your car’s exterior if you don’t do something about it, but car washes can add up quickly in this winter-to-spring transition time depending on the weather, especially if you have more than one vehicle. That’s why I prefer to do a lot of my washing at home, with a kit just like this 10-piece setup from Armor All, currently 37% off at Walmart.

$22.88 at Walmart

Key features

Products for cleaning both the interior and exterior of your vehicle.

Extreme Wheel and Tire Cleaner easily removes grease and dirt from your wheels

Tire Shine Spray will keep your tires both clean and looking new.

Glass wipes are great for in-between washes and clean your windows without leaving behind any streaks.

This kit includes pretty much everything you’ll need, including a Protectant Pump Spray, Cleaning Wipes, Glass Wipes, Ultra Shine Wash and Wax, Extreme Wheel and Tire Cleaner Spray, Extreme Tire Shine Spray, Sponge, and a Microfiber Towel (it might be good to pick up more than one of these). Additionally, a lot of these products can also be used in between washes if you just want to spot clean.

Want more car washing options? Check out our favorite car wash soap list here.