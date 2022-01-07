  2. Deals and Promotions
Amazon Deal of the Day | Reviewers call this portable vac ‘small but MIGHTY’

It’s available for just under $40 right now

Jan 7th 2022 at 7:00AM

If you're always on the hunt for a deal, bookmark this page. Every week we'll be bringing you the best automotive gear deals we can find, right here. Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner - $39.99 (11% off)

Key features

  • Only 2.4 lbs
  • High-power 106W motor
  • 16 ft power cord that connects to your car's 12V lighter port

Included extras

  • 3 all-purpose nozzles
  • A carrying bag for easy storage
  • A special filter cleaning brush
  • A spare HEPA filter

More top picks

