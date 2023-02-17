2023 Jeep Renegade Upland is a Trailhawk Lite

If you've had your eye on the Jeep Renegade Trailhawk, but your budget's a little tight and you don't really plan on off-roading that much, Jeep has a new solution: the 2023 Renegade Upland. It gives you most of the Trailhawk's looks without paying for all the off-road extras.

The Upland is basically a Latitude with an appearance package, and it's a modest upcharge of $595 over that basic trim for a starting price of $32,185. It adds the front and rear bumpers from the Trailhawk, as well as 17-inch wheels with all-terrain tires and windshield wiper de-icers. The different front fascia also includes cornering fog lights. Inside, the Upland gets unique cloth with a topographical map pattern.

Keep in mind, though, that if you're still wanting to do plenty of off-roading, you'll still want to go with the Trailhawk, which starts at $1,355 more than the Upland. The reason is that it includes a number of very useful upgrades for the task. It has a bit more ground clearance, a full-size spare tire, a full complement of skid plates, a rock mode, hill descent control, and a shorter final drive ratio enabling an extra low first gear for crawling over obstacles.

One other note: Jeep has also introduced the Solar Yellow exterior paint shown at top. It's available on any Renegade trim as a $495 option. Both the Upland and the exterior color are now available to order from Jeep dealers.

