2023 Jeep Renegade loses base Sport trim, adds several packages

The presto-change-o at Jeep continues as the automaker revamps lineups and options to prepare for electrification. The 2023 Jeep Renegade jettisons the base Sport trim, automatically lifting the entry-level price by nearly $5,000 if price differentials don't drastically change. Jeep isn't sharing MSRPs for the 2023 models yet, but the 2022 Renegade Sport costs $26,290 in FWD after the $1,595 destination charge, $27,690 with 4WD. The 2022 Renegade Latitude runs $30,740 before options. The revision makes the Latitude the base Renegade, and means that there are no more front-wheel-drive trims.

Movement on the packaging and options pages doesn't look like good news for buyers on the budget end. There's a new Premium Group for the Latitude that the configurator says installs a six-way power driver's seat, four-way power passenger's seat, both heated, plus a heated steering wheel, automatically dimming rearview mirror, windshield wiper de-icer, roof rails, and cornering fog lamps. The 2022 Renegade Latitude comes with roof rails and cornering fog lamps, meaning those features must now be purchased. On top of that, the bundle comes at the expense of the $1,745 Convenience Group offered on the 2022 Renegade, which doesn't show up on the 2023 Renegade configurator. The Convenience Group includes almost all the gear in the Premium Group, except the driver gets an eight-way power driver's seat with powered two-way lumbar adjustment, the passenger still gets a manual throne. The Convenience Group also includes a 115-volt auxiliary power outlet, a 40/20/40 rear seat with pass-through, and rain-sensitive windshield wipers. We can't find these features on the new configurator, meaning they could be stripped for next year or they could be standard equipment.

The Trailhawk picks up two new packages. The Elite Group is the Latitude's Premium Group but for the off-road-focused model, with a six-way power driver's seat, four-way power passenger's seat, both heated, as well as a heated steering wheel, premium leather-trimmed bucket seats, and the windshield wiper de-icer. The other is the Premium Lighting Group that brings dual-function LED headlights, LED taillights, and LED fog lights. At the time of writing, choosing the Premium Lighting Group on the 2023 Renegade configurator automatically adds the Elite Group and the Sun and Sound Group with the panoramic roof and premium audio, so this one could be pricey.

For the Limited, adaptive cruise control will be standard in 2023. A new High Altitude package comprises 19-in Granite Crystal wheels on all-season tires, a black grille with satin surround, and gloss-black exterior accents. Above that, the Limited Elite Group counts LED exterior lighting everywhere, automatic high-beams, and Jeep's Parallel & Perpendicular Park & Unpark-Assist.

The exterior paint palette adds Detonator Yellow, but Sting-Gray and Bikini are casualties on the early configurator build.

Every Renegade will continue to be powered by a 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 177 horsepower and 210 pound-feet of torque, shifting through a nine-speed automatic.