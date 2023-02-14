Porsche recalling 24,500 Panameras for a potential HVAC coolant pump issue

A possible coolant pump problem for the HVAC system is causing Porsche to recall 24,467 units of the Panamera from the 2017 to 2020 model years. Bentley's recalling 650 examples of the sibling 2020 Continental GT for the same issue. Porsche was notified of a malfunction in the external heat pump for the Panamera's climate control in December 2022. An automaker investigation found that it's possible for excess humidity or even liquid to get past the pump seals and short out the pump's circuit board and connector. In rare instances, the malfunction could cause a fire. This can happen even when the engine is turned off because the cars in question are equipped with a residual heat function that keeps warming the cabin after shutdown.

Panameras built after July 26, 2021 were fitted with a different pump. The Stuttgart carmaker's field analysis showed "a very small number of instances of thermal damage possibly attributable to this issue." Bentley changed the part in July 2019 to a model with a pressure compensation seal.

Porsche said it will begin notifying owners on March 27. It also said it will reimburse any Panamera owners who have paid to have the part fixed previous to this recall. The fix is a trip to the dealer for a new pump with better sealing, sourced from a new supplier. Bentley will begin notifying owners on the same day. In Bentley's case, though, the automaker says "A hardware change will be required but the final solution is currently under investigation and cannot be confirmed at this time." Since the automaker moved to a new pump that isn't part of the recall population, we aren't sure why a resolution remains under investigation.

Porsche owners can contact Porsche customer service at 800-767-7243 and refer to internal recall number APA1. Bentley owners can call 800-777-6923 and refer to RE23/02 (RC67). Anyone in that group can go straight to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration at 888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or nhtsa.gov, citing campaign number 23V033 for the Panamera or 23V034 for the Bentley.

