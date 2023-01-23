2024 Chevy Trax options priced as nicely as the crossover itself

We've had a few months to digest what we know of the looks and pricing and packaging that is the 2024 Chevrolet Trax, and we're still pleasantly surprised about it. We already knew MSRPs, all of which come in under $25,000. What we didn't note in our previous post is that the all-new, larger, more handsome Trax comes in at appreciably less money than the outgoing Trax. The 2024 Trax LS will cost $21,495 after destination, $1,400 less than the 2022 Trax LS still on sale. The 2024 Trax LT with front-wheel drive (the only drivetrain available on the new model) will cost $23,395, which is $1,300 less than the current model. The last time those trims boasted similar MSRPs was 2016, when the base Trax cost $21,895 after destination.

The top-of-range 2RS and Activ models both start at $24,995.

GM Authority tapped its sources and has come back with pricing for Trax frills beyond MSRP. The base LS comes standard with cruise control, LED headlights with automatic high beams, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active noise cancelling, alloy wheels, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, and lane-keep assist. An LS Convenience Package for $995 adds heated driver and front passenger seats, heated and power-adjustable side mirrors with body-colored caps, remote start, carpeted rear floor mats, and 17-inch silver-painted aluminum wheels.

On the LT, a $595 Convenience Package upgrades to heated driver and front passenger seats, heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated power-adjustable side mirrors, and keyless open.

There's also a Driver Confidence package costing $250 on the 1LS and 1 RS, $650 for the 1LT, 2RS, and Activ. Because the 1LT trim also requires the LT Convenience package for this, the Confidence Package costs $1,245 for that trim. It bundles lane change alert with side blind zone assist and rear cross traffic alert for all trims, and adds adaptive cruise control to the 1LT, 2RS, and Activ.

A Sunroof Package does the obvious for either $795 or $895 depending on trim.

GMA also has a table breaking out costs for a la carte options such as a keyless entry keypad and cost-extra colors like Cayenne Orange Metallic and Fountain Blue, so head over if you're smelling what the Trax is cooking.