British company unveils Ford Mustang Mach-E-based hearse and limousine

British hearse and limousine conversion specialist Coleman Milne is letting people party green and die green by adding the Ford Mustang Mach-E to its range. The company unveiled digital renderings of a six-door limousine and a hearse based on the Blue Oval's crossover.

The two rebodied EVs are part of Coleman Milne's Etive range of models, and they're both due out in the first half of 2023. The limousine gains a third pair of doors and stretches 229 inches long, 64 inches tall, and 74 inches wide. For context, the regular-production Mach-E measures 186.6 inches from bumper to bumper and is exactly as tall and as wide as the limo. Photos of the interior haven't been released yet, but we're told it features seven seats, an interior described as luxurious, and an optional partition between the front and rear compartments.

Stretching about 247 inches long, 77 inches tall, and 74 inches wide, the hearse gets a glass roof, massive side windows, and a power-operated hatch, among other features. It comes equipped with an aerodynamic wreath rail, three bearer seats, and a sliding casket deck.

Coleman Milne hasn't made modifications to the Mach-E's drivetrain. Both of its EVs use a 75-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack, though driving range drops from up to 273 miles (the model's rating when tested on the WLTP cycle used in Europe) to approximately 200 miles. Charging the battery from 10% to 80% takes about 38 minutes, and the Mach-E is compatible with 115-kilowatt fast-charging stations.

Pricing information hasn't been announced.

