2023 Nissan GT-R hasn't changed from the 2021 Nissan GT-R

Nissan sold a 2022 GT-R in Japan, but not in the U.S. Here, we made do with an extended run of the 2021 GT-R until it sold out, and then ... crickets. We've been in the dark about what was to come until Nissan just turned on the lights, revealing pricing for the U.S.-market 2023 GT-R. Frankly, it's like the 2021 never left; neither the features nor the MSRP has changed from two years ago. The destination charge is up $200 to $1,895, that's the only way to spot one from the other. MSRPs for the Godzilla after destination are:

GT-R Premium: $115,435

GT-R Nismo: $212,635

Both trims work with the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 and six-speed dual-clutch gearbox shoving power to all four corners. They both sit on Bilstein DampTronic driver-adjustable shocks and 20-inch, 15-spoke RAYS alloys. The Premium makes 565 horsepower and 467 pound-feet of torque. The Nismo upgrades its engine with parts from the GT-R GT3 racer like larger turbos, so it makes 600 horsepower and 481 pound-feet of torque. The racier version also gets a retuned suspension, larger carbon-ceramic Brembo rotors, and carbon fiber trim among its list of changes. Even so, we don't know where the Nismo is hiding a $97,000 price increase over the base car. Perhaps now that the GT-R is back, we need to line the trims up for side-by-side test drives.

As for comfort features, owners will find Nappa leather all over the cozy cabin and lightweight sport seats to sit in. The eight-inch infotainment touchscreen is the immediate callback to the R35's arrival, a display size frozen in amber from 2009.

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida's last expansive comments on the matter came in November 2021, when he told Autocar about a next-gen GT-R, "Whether we go to a lot of electrification or none at all, we can achieve a lot power-wise. But we’re definitely making a new platform, and our goal is clear: The GT-R has to be the quickest car of its kind. It has to own the track. And it has to play the advanced technology game. But that doesn’t mean it has to be electric."

Nissan's questions about an all-electric GT-R are the same one being asked by every super sports car maker, from Porsche to McLaren and Lamborghini: Is EV technology ready for a daily driver track-day car? So far, the answer is "No." Uchida didn't give any hints about when might see what's coming, only saying, "The GT-R is a professional machine, and we need to work it out for the future."

