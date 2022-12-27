20 most-read Autoblog stories of 2022

We recently recapped for you our 10 most-read first-drive reviews of the past year, and reviews of course are a big reason we're here. But news matters, too, so in case you missed them, here are the stories that were most-read this year. Readers are pretty good about clicking on the things that are truly important — traffic safety and reliability, for example. The biggest clickers, though, were those that definitely fall in the "weird and wacky" category. So ICYMI, here's a quick look back at 2022:

Putting one big dent in a nationwide scourge we all heard a lot about this year, especially Prius owners. The scope of this operation was impressive.

Dealership chicanery is always a hot topic, and 2022 had lots of it.

The pandemic years have been deadly in more ways than one.

The latest IIHS research leaves little doubt that there's a high price being paid for our love of pickups and SUVs.

That's three grim safety stories in a row, but it's good to see that reader interest in these important topics is high.

Is yours on the list?

The Bronco is immensely popular but had a difficult first year, including reports of "catastrophic engine failures."

A perennial favorite, which is funny considering that every year nearly 80% of cars sold are white, black, gray or silver. Boring!

Five months later, we still don't know what was going on in this Chinese company's U.S. factory, but former employees made it sound bad.

This, along with other big EV investments such as Ford's plans for Blue Oval City and spending on existing plants, were a big story this year — all marking a big upswing in U.S. manufacturing.

Rivian's had an otherwise charmed year, and we're seeing lots of its vehicles on the streets now. But when a success story has a stumble, people are interested.

The Safety System Approach, part of the Infrastructure Act, promises to be a big story in the years to come as our roads start to be modeled after designs in Sweden, Norway, Australia and New Zealand that have saved lives.

Many years into the massive Takata airbag recall, people are still dying. Please, check NHTSA's website to see if you own one of the millions of cars that still need to be repaired.

Surprise!

Carvana floated along for a time on the bubble of pandemic used-car prices. But now the company's more than $6 billion in debt. Its stock started the year at over $235 a share but is now trading at around $4.

It's always interesting to see what CR's huge pool of survey respondents say about their brands. Interesting if you're Subaru, that is. Less so if you're Jeep.

And here's a list, compiled from 2 million cars, that is Toyota-heavy but with a few surprises.

A bad day was had by all.

Not hard to understand the appeal of this one. And we all spent quite a bit of time studying the photo.

Also about sex, but with a truly strange insurance and sexually transmitted infection angle.