Dozens of commuters get flat tires on California highway

Getting a flat tire is a real downer anytime, but a flat tire on your morning commute is a terrible way to start the day. Many drivers found that out the hard way on a California highway this week, causing a scene as dozens of cars pulled over to change their tires.

The California Highway Patrol said 36 drivers got flat tires on the 405 Freeway near Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles on Wednesday. News video shows the drivers lined up, one after the other, on the shoulder with tow trucks assisting.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported on the busy stretch of road, but the same can’t be said for dozens of tires. Police believe the flats were caused by a box of nails or other debris on the highway and don’t think there’s any reason to suspect foul play.

News video shows some people changing their tires right on the side of the highway, but many new cars these days lack spare tires.

Though annoying, many nail-inflicted flat tires can be fixed with a quick patch at a tire shop. If, however, any of these drivers picked up a nail on the tire’s sidewall, they’ll likely be due for a replacement.