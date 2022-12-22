Ford Mustang, F-150 Lightning and Cadillac Celestiq updates | Autoblog Podcast #761

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, the last of 2022, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder. First, they talk about the cars they've been driving, including the 2023 Hyundai Palisade, 2022 BMW 330e and 2022 Kia EV6. In the news, Cadillac Celestiq demand outstrips production, we have details on 2024 Ford Mustang performance, and the Ford F-150 Lightning sees another price increase. Finally, they take to Reddit to decide on a reliable $30k commuter.

Thanks for riding along with us through 2022, and we'll see you again in 2023.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #761

