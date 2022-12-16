2023 Ford F-150 Lightning price balloons yet again, starts at nearly $58,000 now

The 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning is getting more expensive, again. Ford’s electric truck has already been subject to several huge price increases this year, and today’s price revelations are more of the same.

According to the truck’s online configurator, the base Lightning Pro now starts at $57,869, an increase of $4,100. If you recall all the headlines and great press from the Lightning’s initial launch, the big news then was that the base Pro would start at about $40,000. Ford may have launched with this impressive price, but in the span of a few months, the price has gone up by over $16,000.

Ford blamed the most recent increase in price from October on global supply chain issues, rising material costs and more. We asked Ford for comment on this month’s increase, too, and received a similar statement from a company spokesperson in response.

"We adjust pricing as a normal course of business due to rising material costs, market factors, and ongoing supply chain constraints."

Unfortunately, it’s not just the Pro that’s going up in price. The XLT trim is subject to the same $4,100 increase, making that truck’s new starting price $65,369.

On the bright side, both the Lariat and Platinum models aren’t seeing big price bumps. The Lariat goes up $100 to $76,369, and the Platinum is weirdly $350 cheaper now at $98,319.

The good news for anybody with a previous order is that Ford will honor the price at which they placed their order at. New orders for 2023 model year Lightnings will be subject to the price increases detailed in this story. You can check out the more expensive lineup and price a truck out with the new prices over at Ford’s configurator now.

