Kia bids farewell to the Stinger with Tribute Edition model

It's limited to 1,000 units globally

Dec 21st 2022 at 11:10AM
2023 Kia Stinger Tribute Edition
After months of rumors and speculation, Kia has confirmed it will soon end production of the Stinger. The company is sending off its sports sedan with a limited-edition model called Tribute Edition that gains a handful of specific design cues inside and out.

The Stinger Tribute Edition is based on the GT trim and powered by an unmodified version of the twin-turbocharged, 3.3-liter V6 found in the regular-production car. It develops 368 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque, and it's bolted to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The changes that set the Tribute Edition apart from the Stinger are exclusively aesthetic: the sedan is available in Ascot Green or in a new color called Moonscape and it receives black exterior trim, 19-inch wheels finished in gloss black and black Brembo brake calipers.

Inside, the Tribute Edition gains Terracotta leather upholstery on the seats and the door panels, and carbon fiber-look trim on the center console. Kia also notes that it embedded a wasp-shaped emblem on the headrests and added a numbered plate to the driver's door sill.

Production of the 2023 Kia Stinger Tribute Edition is limited to 1,000 units globally, with a Kia spokesperson telling Autoblog that 400 will be allocated to the U.S. When they're gone, they're gone; nothing suggests the sedan will spawn a successor. There's no word yet on how much the Tribute Edition will cost.

