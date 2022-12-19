Second Audi Activesphere teaser shows dark, luxurious digs

The fourth and final piece in Audi's Sphere quartet of concept cars gets another tease. The Ingolstadt automaker gave us a shadowy preview of the Activesphere in August, saying little more about the preview than the promise of "maximum variability for an active lifestyle on and off-road." This news peek goes harder on the mission statement, saying, "The Audi activesphere concept provides ultimate freedom and is the perfect companion for ambitious outdoor adventures. Whether it's water sports, skiing, golfing or challenging mountain roads – the activesphere concept offers ultimate variability for all activities."

Audi then ups the braggadocio, crediting the Activesphere with combining "extraordinary elegance with outstanding off-road performance" and noteworthy communications technology.

As if the exterior and all that capability weren't intense enough, the top-down shot shows an interior tailored to The Man in Black if that man decided to accessorize and go skiing. A set of black and silver skis are clamped to what looks like a solid glass roof, the seats and instrument panel below revealing splashes of deep red. The overhead view also shows the pronounced coke bottle shape of wide fenders and trim midsection that wasn't as clear in the three-quarter-view tease from August.

We'll find out what's going when the Activesphere debuts on January 26 during Audi's Celebration of Progress. It's possible the Skysphere roadster, Grandsphere grand tourer, and Urbansphere autonomous urban concepts will join the day as well, and perhaps can give us some hints into how the four previews of future design will find their ways into production offerings.

