Toyota C-HR will reportedly retire in the U.S., and soon

Toyota just previewed the second-generation C-HR with a futuristic-looking design study called C-HR Prologue Concept. While the model will be toned down and released on the European market in 2023, a recent report claims that the nameplate won't return to the American market.

Citing a company spokesperson, Motor Trend wrote that the C-HR will leave the United States and Canada after the 2022 model year and that a replacement isn't in the pipeline. Toyota stressed that it remains committed to the compact crossover segment; the recently-launched Corolla Cross notably costs about $1,000 less than the C-HR, has a slightly bigger footprint, and offers a more spacious interior.

In a way, Toyota's decision to discontinue the C-HR in the United States mirrors the choice Nissan made to stop selling the Juke here in the late 2010s. European buyers can order the second-generation Juke, and it's tailored to their needs, while the Kicks fills this void in America.

Most of the Toyota lineup has already made the transition to the 2023 model year, and the 2022 calendar year is nearly over, so the C-HR has nearly reached the end of its life cycle. It's not too late to get one, but supplies may be limited to what's in stock at your local dealer.

Across the pond, the second-generation C-HR will make its debut in the coming months with a love-it-or-hate-it design inspired by the C-HR Prologue Concept. Designed in France, the crossover will be offered with a plug-in hybrid drivetrain sourced from the new Prius Prime.

