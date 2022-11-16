LOS ANGELES — In the midst of the fully-electric revolution, Toyota's original green machine, the Prius, has seemingly faded into the background. The current model has lingered since the 2016 model year. But now the hybrid hatch is getting a completely new generation. The 2023 Prius and Prius Prime look better, go faster, and are more efficient than ever before.

The design is clearly even more focused on decreasing drag, and doing so in a dramatic way. That raked windshield and nose gives the new Prius a profile that's more Lamborghini than Land Cruiser. The whole body is much less busy and awkward than the current car, too. It also adopts unusual features such as the hidden rear door handles, which helps give the car a pseudo-two-door look. The car is lower and wider, too; the roof is 2 inches lower, and the car is an inch wider overall. The new car is also built on the second-generation TNGA-C platform, which is also used by Corolla. That means it has a MacPherson strut front suspension and a double-wishbone rear.

The interior is a blend of current Toyota design, as well as some bits from the bZ4X. It features the much-improved Toyota Audio Multimedia infotainment system. The standard screen is 8 inches, and a 12.3-inch unit is available on higher trim levels. Ahead of the driver is an instrument screen mounted far ahead like in the bZ4X. That has also enabled Toyota to use a smaller steering wheel like in the EV. The dash does lack some of the unique details such as the cloth coverings.