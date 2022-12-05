2005 Ford GT being resurrected with over 1,500 hp

If you missed your chance to buy a new Ford GT in the 2000s, you're unexpectedly in luck. Michigan-based GT1 bought the last 30 chassis and plans to resume production of the coupe in the coming months with several modifications, including nearly tripling the engine's output.

GT1 explains that the final 30 chassis of the 2005 GT were kept in storage for 15 years, and its aim is to turn them into a "no-holds-barred clubsports car." While a chassis is only one piece of the puzzle, the company also secured the original molds from Matech Concepts, which raced the GT in the GT3 and GT1 categories in the late 2000s. GT1 used these molds to create a carbon fiber body that remains close to the GT's lines while incorporating several aerodynamic improvements, including an adjustable body kit, to improve downforce while keeping drag in check.

Ford seemingly didn't have leftover engines, so GT1 teamed up with Roush to develop a 427-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) V8 fitted with a pair of Garrett G35 turbochargers. The eight-cylinder sends over 1,500 horsepower to the rear wheels. For context, the 2005 GT was powered by a 5.4-liter supercharged V8 rated at 550 horsepower. Racing-derived suspension parts (including Multimatic dampers) come standard.

Enthusiasts who want to add a modern-day GT to their collection can already reserve one of the 30 examples, though pricing information hasn't been published yet. GT1 notes that each car will be serialized and that buyers will have numerous customization options to choose from. Development work is ongoing at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan, and production will take place in Oakland County, Michigan.

