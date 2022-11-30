2023 Chevrolet Colorado pricing allegedly leaks

The new 2023 Chevrolet Colorado will reach showrooms across the nation in the coming months. Pricing information hasn't been released yet, but leaked documents have allegedly revealed how much every trim level and drivetrain configuration will cost at launch.

Enthusiast website GM Authority claims to have gotten its hands on pricing details, though nothing is official at this stage. According to the publication, the newest and smallest member of Chevrolet's pickup range will cost $30,695 including a $1,495 destination charge in its most affordable configuration. That number corresponds to a rear-wheel-drive WT trim powered by a turbocharged, 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 237 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. For context, the 2022 Colorado starts at $28,600 including the same destination charge, and the base engine is a naturally-aspirated, 2.5-liter four-cylinder tuned to develop 200 horsepower and 191 pound-feet of torque.

Pricing for the full range is as follows:

2023 Colorado WT, rear-wheel-drive: $30,695

2023 Colorado WT, four-wheel-drive: $33,995

2023 Colorado LT, rear-wheel-drive: $33,095

2023 Colorado LT, four-wheel-drive: $36,395

2023 Colorado Trail Boss, four-wheel-drive-only: $38,495

2023 Colorado Z71: $41,395

2023 Colorado ZR2: $48,295

2023 Colorado ZR2 Desert Boss: $57,590

The 2.7-liter turbo-four detailed above is called "L2R" internally and comes standard on the WT and LT trim levels. Next up in the engine hierarchy is an evolution of this 2.7-liter called "L3B" (or Turbo Plus in marketing-speak) and rated at 310 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque. It's a $1,050 option on the WT and LT, and it's standard on the Trail Boss and Z71 trims. The third and final engine is another variant of the 2.7-liter that Chevrolet calls Turbo High-Output. It offers the same 310-horse rating as the Turbo Plus version but delivers 430 pound-feet of twist. This engine is standard on the ZR2 and ZR2 Desert Boss and it's a $395 option on the LT, Trail Boss and Z71 trim levels.

Pickup trucks have come a long way in recent years but one thing hasn't changed: there are thousands of ways to configure one. Chevrolet will release official pricing information (including extra-cost options and options packages) for the 2023 Colorado in the next few weeks.

