Chevrolet is adding a new off-road package to the 2022 Chevy Colorado pickup. The new Trail Boss package will slot in between the existing Z71 and ZR2 off-road trims in terms of capability.

Unlike the Z71 and ZR2, which are trims unto themselves, the Trail Boss package will be an add-on available on either the LT or Z71. It adds a one-inch suspension leveling kit, two more skid plates (the Z71 includes one for its transfer case), 17-inch ZR2-style accessory wheels, an updated front bumper without the aero dam, and some red exterior accents.

If the formula sounds familiar, that's because it's the Chevy equivalent of GMC's new Off-Road Performance Edition package available on the Canyon AT4. While the base AT4 is essentially a rebrand of the Colorado's Z71 trim, GMC doesn't yet offer a ZR2 equivalent for the Canyon. But recent spy photos suggest that will be remedied for the next generation.

And the wait for that shouldn't be long. Both the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon are coming to the end of their lives. We've seen prototypes of their replacements testing on public roads in recent months, and we expect to see them hit the market as soon as 2022, likely as 2023 models.

Apart from the addition of Trail Boss, the Colorado carries on unchanged for the 2022 model year. Take note, diesel fans; the window of opportunity for purchasing an oil-burning Colorado is likely closing, as the replacement pickup is expected to be powered exclusively by a turbocharged gasoline four-cylinder.

The 2022 Colorado will be available for order this summer.

