2023 Chevy Colorado trim breakdown

The fully redesigned 2023 Chevy Colorado midsize pickup truck comes in a variety of trim levels. They range from basic work trucks to serious off-roaders such as the ZR2. We've pulled together the features for each of them to show what they come with and how they differ.

Each of these trims will also get new pricing, though Chevy has yet to release that. Stay tuned for that in the run-up to the Colorado's on-sale window of early 2023.

WT

The entry point for the Colorado line is the WT, which stands for Work Truck. This is the most basic version of the Colorado, and is the one that will mainly be purchased by fleets. It has a very basic exterior with halogen headlights, and black plastic front fascia, bumpers, mirrors and door handles. It also gets 17-inch painted steel wheels.

Inside, it has cloth upholstery and manually adjustable seats. But it does get the 11.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 8-inch instrument display. The infotainment features wireless phone mirroring (Apple CarPlay / Android Auto) and powers a six-speaker sound system. Notable safety features include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, automatic headlights and lane-keep assist.

The WT also comes standard with the low-output turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder making 237 horsepower and 259 pound-feet of torque. It's coupled to an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. The 310-horsepower, 390-pound-foot engine is an option, and both engines can be optioned with four-wheel drive.

LT

Moving up to the LT trim adds a few additional features. On the outside, it gets body color bumpers and door handles along with 17-inch alloy wheels. It also gets a locking tailgate. Inside it features a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, though still cloth upholstery. The LT also comes with the base engine and rear-wheel drive and has the same options for the higher-output engine and four-wheel drive. It also can be optioned with a variety of packages along with 18-inch alloy wheels, a Bose sound system and a sunroof.

Trail Boss

The newest addition to the Colorado lineup is the Trail Boss. Like the Silverado version, it's a model that offers lots of off-road features on a lower-priced, more basic truck. This one starts from the WT, but automatically adds the 310-horsepower engine and four-wheel drive. It also gets 18-inch alloy wheels with 32-inch all-terrain tires, a wider track and an approximately 2-inch suspension lift. The rear axle picks up a mechanical limited-slip differential, and the truck features hill descent control and a drive mode selector with multiple off-road modes.

Visually, it has similarities to the WT with the black plastic bumpers and door handles, but it gets fender flares for the wider track as well as black bow-tie badges. The interior is basically the same as the WT with cloth upholstery and a plastic-gripped steering wheel. A number of option packages are available for the Trail Boss along with mud-terrain tires and 20-inch wheels.

Z71

The Z71 builds on the LT, but comes with more off-road and convenience features. It gets the 310-horsepower engine and four-wheel drive as standard, plus similar features to the Trail Boss such as the rear limited-slip differential, hill descent control and drive mode selector. It only has about a 1-inch suspension lift over the WT and LT trucks, though, and it has a normal track width. It sits on 18-inch alloy wheels with all-terrain tires, and the exterior adds red tow hooks, LED lights and black bow ties and other accents to the LT's exterior.

Inside, it gets a black and red interior with a mix of cloth and leatherette. Additional features include cruise control, heated mirrors and a sliding rear window. Options are similar to the LT, but unique ones include 20-inch alloy wheels and an under-car camera.

ZR2

The range-topper is the ZR2. Building on top of the Z71, it has unique front and rear bumpers designed for improved ground clearance, and the truck has a suspension lift around 3 inches over the base trucks. Four-wheel drive is, of course, standard, and it's paired with the high-output 310-horsepower engine, which makes 430 pound-feet of torque. The suspension includes Multimatic spool valve shocks, which are now mounted outboard at the rear. Front and rear locking differentials are also included along with 17-inch alloy wheels with 33-inch mud-terrain tires and the wider track like the Trail Boss. Protection comes from aluminum skid plates and steel rock rails.

The ZR2 includes a variety of comfort and convenience features, too, such as a heated front seats with power adjustments for the driver, dual-zone climate control, auto-dimming mirror and a tilt and telescoping steering column. Options are similar to the Z71, though the advanced trailering package is not on offer. A special-edition Desert Boss package is available, which adds beadlock-capable wheels, a sport bar with off-road lights and black badging.

Related video: