Volvo teases new electric SUV for 2023 reveal

At the launch of the Volvo EX90 flagship electric SUV, Volvo teased a new, smaller electric ute for reveal in 2023.

At the end of the presentation (around 1:32:50), Volvo CEO Jim Rowan told media in attendance to look closely as animated graphics appeared on the screen behind the EX90. There, shrouded in darkness, we see the rear illumination of the EX90, with flashes of a smaller SUV appearing next to it briefly.

Could this be an electric successor to the XC60, perhaps to be called the EX60? It looks like it could be smaller than the XC60, but it's hard to be sure in this dark image. We’ll have to wait until 2023 to know for sure. But Volvo has said it intends to release a new EV each year as it transitions to an all-electric lineup by 2030. Stay tuned.