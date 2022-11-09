Volvo EX90 livestream reveal: Watch it here today at 9 a.m. Eastern

Volvo's next chapter is about to begin with the debut of the EX90, the Swedish brand's all-electric successor to the three-row XC90 SUV. The new flagship will be a showcase of design, technology, safety and sustainability, pointing the way forward for the Volvo's all-electric future. The EX90 sees its official reveal on Wednesday, November 9 at 9 a.m. Eastern, and you can watch the live debut along with us right here in the video above.

So far, Volvo has released a number of teaser images showing parts of the car's exterior and minimalist, tech-focused interior. It has talked about the EX90's interior materials, its no-button tech interface and its focus on safety, including interior radar and exterior lidar.

In addition to seeing the EX90, Volvo promises to give us a glimpse at what's to come next. Join us here to see and hear it all on Wednesday.