Porsche Taycan celebrates mileage and production milestones

Released in September 2019, the electric Porsche Taycan has reached a major milestone: the 100,000th unit rolled off the assembly line in Zuffenhausen, Germany, in November 2022. Porsche took advantage of the occasion to shed light on some of the higher-mileage models.

Finished in a head-turning color called Neptune Blue, the milestone car is a Turbo S that's headed to an anonymous customer in the United Kingdom. That's fitting: The car's top three individual markets are the United States, China, and the United Kingdom lumped together with the Republic of Ireland. Taycan sales have remained relatively strong since 2019: It outsold the 911, the Panamera, and the 718 duo in 2021.

Porsche celebrated this milestone by tracking down some of the Taycan models with the highest mileage. Surprisingly, many come from France: Lyon-area resident Jean-Hubert Revolon purchased a Taycan 4S in August 2020, and his odometer currently displays about 188,119 kilometers, or approximately 116,900 miles. Porsche notes the only issue Revolon encountered during this time is a faulty suspension sensor. Marseilles-based pharmacist Guillaume Takvorian has put about 70,900 miles on a Taycan 4S bought in June 2020.

While the Taycan made its debut as a sedan, the range has grown to include a shooting brake-like wagon called Sport Turismo and a rugged-looking variant named Cross Turismo. It doesn't sound like Porsche is done yet: Our spies hanging out near the Nürburgring spotted a mysterious evolution of the EV that could wear the Turbo GT nameplate and slot in at the top of the portfolio. In the meantime, software updates added between seven and 29 miles of driving range to the existing members of the line-up for the 2023 model year.

