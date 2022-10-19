High-downforce Porsche Taycan test car spied near the Nurburgring

One of our spy shooters just caught a rather intriguing looking Porsche Taycan running around on roads outside the Nürburgring. It’s unlike any Taycan we’ve seen before, as it features a massive aero package that looks track day-ready.

What this Taycan exactly is will remain rumor and mystery for now, but we have some guesses. Assuming this test car is a reflection of something Porsche will come to market with, there’s a decent chance it adopts the Turbo GT moniker debuted on the Cayenne. With this name, Porsche skirts around the vehicle being a full GT model like the 911 GT3 or Cayman GT4, but it still clearly announces the vehicle’s intentions of being an extreme performance car.

The big rear wing does most of the announcing all by itself, though. There’s a mini ducktail underneath the wing, and as you start to look closer all around it, you’ll quickly see that this Taycan means business. Examine the lower rear bumper closely, and a partial diffuser on both sides reveals itself. Further up, the rear bumper features extra winglets on either side.

The front bumper is littered with extra aero components, and a lot of it is taped off to make it more difficult to decipher what’s going on. That said, there’s no hiding the fact that this front end is designed with elements to produce far more downforce than the current Taycan. Beyond the aero, this Taycan is rocking Porsche’s carbon ceramic brakes and a massive wheel and tire package.

If this model is indeed a Turbo GT or “GT” of some sort, we can expect some powertrain changes to be made in concert with suspension and aero. What the final product will be is still up for debate, but performance beyond that of the current Turbo S would appear to be in order. If you haven’t been thinking about it already, yes, range will take a backseat and suffer for the extra aero applied to this Taycan. How much range it will lose versus its more slippery brethren will remain a mystery for now, though.

We sure hope Porsche makes this notably more aggressive Taycan into reality. The current Taycan as it sits now is downright excellent to drive, and this car would just take things even further.

