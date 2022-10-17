2023 Porsche Taycan software updates add 7 to 29 miles of range

In July, Porsche noted the changes coming for the 2023 Taycan battery-electric sedan and wagon. One of the revisions was an update to software running the powertrain. We were told there could be a slight range boost on dual-motor Taycans thanks to the front motor being "de-energized" to cut parasitic losses in Normal and Range driving modes. There could also be better charging times thanks to faster battery preconditioning and the ability for the battery to withstand higher temperatures. The automaker's finally ready to share real-world results, the suspected range boost coming to fruition on all but two trims. The new driving distances on a charge for 2023 models and range improvements in miles over 2022 variants are:

Taycan: 208 (+8)

Taycan w/ Performance Battery Plus: 242 (+17)

Taycan 4S: 206 (+7)

Taycan 4S w/ Performance Battery Plus: 235 (+9)

Taycan GTS: 246 (No Change)

Taycan Turbo: 238 (+26)

Taycan Turbo S: 222 (+21)

Taycan 4 Cross Turismo: 235 (+20)

Taycan 4S Cross Turismo: 230 (+15)

Taycan GTS Cross Turismo: 233 (No Change)

Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo: 233 (+29)

Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo: 222 (+20)

The spread ranges from a 3.5% bonus for the base Taycan 4S to a 14.2% boost for the Turbo Cross Turismo. The only holdovers are the Taycan GTS sedan and GTS Cross Turismo. Both were introduced for the 2022 model year and were fitted with the new software from launch, then homologated separately from the rest of the lineup. Every Taycan sold so far is eligible for the update, but Porsche isn't updating range figures for the 2020, 2021 and 2022 model years because mileage on used vehicles can vary for any number of reasons.

The minor wrinkle for owners is that this isn't an OTA update. Getting the new software requires a trip to the dealer to have the code installed, Porsche warning that said installation can take up to a day — which is still faster than some previous updates have taken to be installed. The automaker will notify owners when the software will be available, after which drivers can schedule an appointment in the service bay. Porsche North America rep Calvin Kim told CarBuzz that the company expects this to be the last update requiring a dealer visit.

