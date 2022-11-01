Hyundai Santa Fe spy photos show much boxier design

With its last complete redesign back in 2019, and a refresh just a couple years after, the Hyundai Santa Fe is coming due for a new generation. These spy shots seem to show that next-generation SUV, and it's going in a very different design direction from the current model.

The overall shape is both boxy and clean. It seems to take more from the Ioniq 5 than it does its predecessor. The squared-off shape is accentuated by similarly square headlights with individual square elements in each housing. Unlike the Ioniq, though, the edges and corners of this new Santa Fe are rounded and softened. It's a little like if you scaled up a Honda E to a midsize SUV.

Other interesting details to note include the A-pillar and roof treatment. The pillar is blacked out to give a wraparound look to the glass, and the roof appears to get a bit thicker toward the back. It's a little reminiscent of the Kia Soul's design. Also, the roof rails are unique in how they protrude slightly at the front and have a sort of fuselage shape.

This prototype looks quite far along in development with what looks like production-spec headlights and a fairly finished body under the camouflage. So we would expect to see the new generation of Santa Fe make its debut for the 2024 or 2025 model year, possibly revealed sometime next year or in early 2024. There's a muffler on this prototype, indicating that the Santa Fe won't go fully electric just yet. But it will likely be offered with hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains like the current one. It will be interesting to see if it's only offered with hybrid powertrains.

